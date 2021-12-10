Indy Style

Brady Bunch cast members reunite in Lifetime Movie

A new Lifetime movie premiers this weekend, and it features five members of the Brady Bunch cast!

Christopher Knight, who played Peter Brady, joined us today to discuss his role in the film, “Blending Christmas,” which also stars Haylie Duff, Aaron O’Connell, Beth Broderick, Christopher Knight, Greg Evigan, Mike Lookinland, Barry Williams, Susan Olsen, Robbie Rist, Telma Hopkins and Jennifer Elise Cox.

Here’s the film’s synopsis:

The Hacienda de la Sierra is Emma’s (Duff) favorite place to spend the holiday season and her boyfriend Liam (O’Connell) has been secretly planning to propose to her there, surrounded by both their families. Emma is delighted when she arrives to find the whole family bunch there.

Of course, no holiday gathering is complete without drama, and soon the families are bickering over every detail! The added stress from trying to blend the two families eventually takes a toll on Emma and Liam, who start questioning their own relationship.

Now just days before Christmas, the two families realize that they’re going to have to work together in order to reunite Emma and Liam!

“Blending Christmas” premiers Sunday, December 12 at 8 p.m.