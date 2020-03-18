Brick Building Contest for kids 13 and younger

While your kids are at home this week – tell them to get our their LEGOs and start building!

Bryan Bonahoom, Chief Brick Officer, Bonahoom Builds, and Nicholas Gamertsfelder, Make-A-Wish Ambassador, Brickworld, tell us about their Brick Building Contest. Here’s how it works:

You build something out of bricks and write a story to go with it. Submit to indystylecontest@brickworld.com.

What to submit

Your name

Your age

Your favorite LEGO theme

Name of your creation

Name of your story

Your story

Pictures of your creation

Rules

Must be 13 years old or less

Must live in Indiana

The creation can’t be a LEGO set. It must be original.

Judging criteria

Judging will examine how well your build represents your story. We will examine the technical complexity of the build and its overall aesthetic value. We will be looking for details in the story. Grammar and spelling matter.

Winners will be chosen by the judges. The judges’ decisions are final. Depending on the number of submissions, we may break the contest into age groups. There will be at least 1 LEGO set awarded as a prize in each age group.

Deadline for entry is 9 PM Eastern time on March 31st. Winners will be notified by email.

To learn more, visit https://brickworld.com/.