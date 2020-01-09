Bridal trends to bring to 2020

Trends to keep. Trends to ditch. And trends NOT to underestimate!



Today on Indy Style, Abby Broderick, Director of Events, Indy Monthly, and Gina Glas, Managing Partner, A Classic Party Rental, share more about this year’s trends, along with an upcoming bridal show at the Ritz Charles.

Indianapolis Monthly’s Bridal Show at the Ritz Charles

Sunday, January 12

11 a.m. – 3 p.m

FREE admission

A Classic Party Rental Indy Style Tablescape

Silver Chiavari Chair | Oyster Marble Table Cloth | Mauve Napkin | Silver Band China | Elexa Flatware | Napa Stemware | Mixed Votives |

Trends to keep in 2020

Matte Black China & Flatware

Modern Gold Flatware

Combining multiple textures

Velvet Everything

Bold Colors

Mixing dried and real flowers

What you can ditch…

Matching your bridesmaid dresses to your tablecloths

One tablecloth color for your entire reception

Rose Gold

Party Favors

Don’t underestimate…

Upgraded China and Flatware

Floor-length table cloths

Adding personal touches

Ambient lighting

Winter Lights Tablescape @ IMA: Imagery by Doodle Shots

A Classic Party Rental’s color palette consisted of icy blues and wintery whites with silver accents. Thank you to the talented creatives who collaborated with us on this project. Meg and Sara from Old Forest Farm provided the gorgeous dried floral installation and centerpieces. Kaitlin of Athena Street Creative designed the beautiful menus featuring calligraphy by Megan Painter.

Featured Rentals from A Classic Party Rental

Storm Velvet Linen (special order) | White Supernova Shantung Napkin (coming soon) | White Chiavari Chair | Sheer Silver Drape | Silver Band China | Chateau Flatware | Preludio Crystal

White Marble Linen Tablescape @ A Classic Showroom: Imagery by Stacy Able

A Classic Party Rental partnered with Brooke Csukas from Uncommonly Styled and Jean Rivers from Blue Llama Events to create 5 stylish tablescapes to inspire you for your next holiday gathering. Beautifully designed menus and place cards were provided by Erica O’Hara from Pickle Prints Invitations and #OOTD inspiration from stylist, Nicole Blair Wear. Keep scrolling to get to know the team and check out their showroom designs!

Featured Rentals from A Classic Party Rental

White Marble Linen | Eggplant Polyester Napkins | Eggplant Satin + Mauve Satin Chair Sashes

Silver Chiavari Chairs | Silver Band China | Chateau Flatware | Pink Stem Glassware

Summer Sunshine Tablescape @ A Classic Party Rental: Imagery by Ashley Wittmer Photography

We had the honor of partnering with Tara Steele, owner and lead planner of Tara Nicole Weddings and Autumn Keller of Isibeal Studio, for our grand opening last January. The result was this beautiful and bright tablescape.

Sunshine Velvet Linen (custom order) | Citron Satin Napkins (custom order) | White Chiavari Chairs

Alabaster Milk Charger (BBJ) | Clear Glass China | Elexa Flatware

Stemless Wine Glass | Pink Stem Glassware

