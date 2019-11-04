Brothers bring Korean BBQ flavor to Fishers Test Kitchen

Do you “crave” Korean BBQ? Well, then “Korave” Korean BBQ might be perfect for YOU!

In our kitchen today, Eat Drink Indy’s Jolene Ketzenberger introduces us to two members of the Fishers Test Kitchen: Chef Kim and Chef John, as they introduce us to Ssam (Pork belly lettuce wrap) and Kimbap, a sort of Korean sushi roll, which is a popular thing to pack for picnics and to take to outdoor events!

Ssam

(Pork belly lettuce wrap)

Sam gyup sal (thick-cut pork belly)

1 teaspoon gochugaru (Korean chili flake)

1/2 tablespoon white vinegar

1 tablespoon soy sauce

Sliced green onion

Red leaf lettuce

Cook pork belly in a pan until golden brown. Add gochugaru, vinegar and soy sauce. Mix together.

Place pork belly and green onion on top of the lettuce with sauce. Wrap it and eat it in one bite.

Janchi Gooksoo

4 cups water

1 big piece kelp

2 pieces dried anchovy

40 grams kooksoo noodles

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 teaspoon green onion

2 teaspoons sesame oil

2 tablespoons chopped kimchi

Bring 4 cups water to boil. Add kelp and anchovy and boil for 3 minutes. Set broth aside.

For noodles, bring additional water to boil and cook according to package directions until noodles are cooked.

Drain noodles and rinse in cold water for about 1 minute. Set aside.

For sauce, combine soy sauce, green onion and sesame oil.

To serve, place noodles and broth in a bowl. Top with sauce and kimchi.

www.FishersTestKitchen.com

https://www.facebook.com/fisherstestkitchen/

https://www.korave.us/

https://www.facebook.com/korave/