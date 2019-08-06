Brown County Music Center to attract world-class acts at new performing arts venue

Calling all music fans!

With names like Vince Gill, Clint Black, Tanya Tucker and Josh Turner, Nashville, Indiana is the place you’ll want to be!

Dana Beth Evans, Executive Director, Brown County Music Center, tells us more about the newest entertainment venue in Brown County.

Here’s more:



• Grand opening of the new, highly anticipated performing arts venue, the Brown County Music Center in Nashville Indiana on August 15

• First concert is legendary country artist Vince Gill August 24 – sold out!

• Great lineup this fall including Tanya Tucker, Clint Black, Art Garfunkel, Tesla, Peppa Pig Live, Gordon Lightfoot, Josh Turner and many many more

• The Brown County Music Center is a 2000-seat live performance venue. Nestled on the banks of Salt Creek and located less than one-mile from the largest state park in Indiana and the Village of Nashville, this indoor entertainment venue will host world-class rock, blues, country, pop, jazz, oldies, throwback artists, and more.

• Located in Nashville, Indiana, the Brown County Music Center will be a visual and auditory masterpiece with cutting edge design that will bring in nationally known performers and host local events. The new venue will offer an incredibly intimate experience for each show. The farthest seat from the stage will only be 106 feet away.

• Regional and local performances will be mixed in with the Live Nation booked events to keep the venue’s schedule full of great entertainment. The Brown County Music Center will also be available for rent for community related activities and special events on non-concert days, and they have also partnered with Ticketmaster as its official ticketing agency.

• Tickets on sale now! available at www.browncountymusiccenter.com and at www.ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available for purchase in person at the Brown County Convention and Visitors Bureau Visitor’s Center (located at 211 S. Van Buren Street in downtown Nashville) and also, eventually, at the venue box office.

The list of shows announced includes:

Vince Gill – Saturday, August 24th (tickets on sale this Friday)

*Tesla – Saturday, September 7th

*Clint Black – Friday, September 20th

*Home Free – Sunday, October 6th

*George Thorogood & The Destroyers – Sunday, October 13th

Peppa Pig Live! – Wednesday, October 16th (tickets on sale this Friday)

*Here Come The Mummies – Saturday, October 26th

*Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox – Thursday, December 12th

*Tickets on sale at a later to be announced date

The Brown County Board of Directors have banded together to make sure that the Brown County Music Center is both an incredible destination for music lovers and also a central part of its community. The commitment to its community has been shown by making plans to locally source and display local works of art, highlight local restaurants and breweries as part of their concessions, and have partnered with the local Live Nation office based in Indianapolis to book all national touring artists.

About Brown County, Ind.: No matter what you’re looking for, escape comes naturally in Brown County. Eclectic boutiques and galleries, breathtaking scenery, welcoming accommodations, and endless outdoor adventures await in one of America’s original artists’ colonies. From art to the great outdoors, there’s something for everyone to enjoy, and for most, it’s only a short drive away. Unplug from daily life and reconnect with one another as you experience the rustic beauty and artisanal charm of Brown County. Plan your escape today…you’ll be glad you did.

About Live Nation Entertainment: Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

To learn more, visit:

Facebook.com/BrownCountyMusicCenter

Or visit us at: Browncountymusiccenter.com