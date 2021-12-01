Indy Style

BusyKid app helps kids learn money management through chores

Saving, budgeting, donating and investing are all things Zachary Pittman, the BusyKid app’s “Best of the Best,” gets to do using its features.

He joined us today along with Zack Pittman, Zachary’s dad, and Thorsten Pittman, his brother, to share how the app helps both parents and kids.

About the BusyKid App:

Through the app, parents can assign their child tasks/chores to do around the house and if they do a good job, they get rewarded with a paycheck every Friday. The child then has the opportunity to get hands-on experience saving, budgeting, donating to charities and investing in real stocks all directly through the app.

For more information visit, busykid.com.