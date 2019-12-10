Butler School of Music celebrates the sounds of the season

The Sounds of the Season are at Clowes Memorial Hall! Dr. Eric Stark, Professor of Music, Butler University, tells us about this year’s Rejoice.

Music at Butler presents Rejoice!

A Butler Holiday Tradition

December 13-14, 2019

Clowes Memorial Hall

Tickets at ButlerArtsCenter.org and the Clowes Hall Box Office



Presented by the Jordan College of the Arts, the Butler School of Music and the Department of Choral Activities is this year’s presentation of “Rejoice!” Featuring performances by the Butler Chorale, University Choir, Chamber Singers and the Butler Wind Ensemble, this year’s program will offer a wide variety of selections for the holidays suitable for friends and families of all ages. Who knows, there may even be a surprise guest or two as well! Come join us for the heartwarming melodies and traditions of the holidays. Music, community, the holidays…all great reasons to Rejoice!

About the Jordan College of the Arts at Butler University

Butler University’s Jordan College of the Arts (JCA) puts students and their success at the forefront of everything. JCA is a nationally recognized, conservatory-level instruction program providing a liberal arts education developing artist-citizens who know how to succeed in an ever-changing arts world. JCA offers award-winning faculty, world-class facilities, and internationally recognized programs all within the heart of Indianapolis’ thriving arts scene.

