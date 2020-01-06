Buy local, support local with Indiana Originals

“Buying local” is more than just a trend. It is imperative for healthy, vibrant communities. Thriving communities are nurtured by local businesses.

Today on Indy Style, Indiana Originals’ Mel McMahon sheds light on what happens when dollars are spent locally and how you can be a part of the success.

Why Local Matters

Enjoy the economic benefits: When you spend money with local businesses, you help pump money back into the economy. This means more money for our roads, education, health and wellness resources, other services, new jobs, libraries, and more. For every $100 spent locally, at least $68 of that stays in the local economy. That means every dollar you spend at an independent business returns three to five times more money to your locally economy as compared to a dollar spent with a national chain. Connect With Your Neighbors: Buying local connects producers and consumers in a way that national companies just can’t. Local ownership means roots in the community and influence in the decisions affecting our lives and local environment. The stronger the relationship between our residents and job creators, the greater the opportunity for healthy, vibrant communities. Support a Healthier Environment: Independent, locally owned businesses typically consume less land, carry more locally-made products, and are closer to their customer base creating less traffic and air pollution. Many of our members are also environmentally conscious about their packaging and strive for less waste.

How to Show Your Support for Local

Join Indiana Originals as a community member or get certified local as a business member Coming soon–download the Indiana Originals App Powered by Freedom Foods in the App store or google play Think local first Share the profiles of your favorite local businesses Show off your local love with Indiana Originals gear. Enter the discount code INDYSTYLE at checkout to get 15% off your entire order. Find the store in the main menu of IndianaOriginals.com.

Indiana Originals is a network of independent, Indiana-based businesses helping you identify and support local, faster and easier! Every business on our website is certified local. That means we guarantee they are Indiana-owned and operated, headquartered here, and not part of an out of state franchise. Supporting our members keeps more money in Indiana, helps our communities be unique, and creates jobs.