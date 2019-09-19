Cabaret, Concerts, and Comedians Coming to Stages Across Indianapolis

We’re going “On the Aisle” with Performing Arts Critic Tom Alvarez, as he shares what’s happening on Indy stages.
Cyril Aimee
The Cabaret
Sept. 20 & 21
Holler on the Hill
Garfield Park
Sept. 20 & 21
Steve Martin & Martin Short
The Palladium
Sept. 26
“Dirty Rotten Scoundrels”
Actors Theatre of Indiana
Through Sept. 29
“Twelve Angry Men”
Indiana Repertory Theatre
Through Sept. 29
“Georgia McBride”
Phoenix Theatre
Through Sept. Oct. 6
To read Tom’s reviews, previews and interviews on his “On the Aisle” blog, visit TomAlvarez.Studio. Also, follow Tom on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram. For Magic Thread Cabaret tickets visit magicthreadcabaret.com. To purchase a “Calder, The Musical” cast recording CD, visit kleinandalvarez.com.