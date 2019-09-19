Cabaret, Concerts, and Comedians Coming to Stages Across Indianapolis

We’re going “On the Aisle” with Performing Arts Critic Tom Alvarez, as he shares what’s happening on Indy stages.                                         

Cyril Aimee

The Cabaret

Sept. 20 & 21

thecabaret.org

Holler on the Hill

Garfield Park

Sept. 20 & 21

holleronthehill.com

Steve Martin & Martin Short

The Palladium

Sept. 26

thecenterpresents.org

“Dirty Rotten Scoundrels”

Actors Theatre of Indiana

Through Sept. 29

thecenterpresents.org

“Twelve Angry Men”

Indiana Repertory Theatre

Through Sept. 29

irtlive.org

“Georgia McBride”

Phoenix Theatre

Through Sept. Oct. 6

phoenixtheatre.org

To read Tom’s reviews, previews and interviews on his “On the Aisle” blog, visit TomAlvarez.Studio.  Also, follow Tom on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram. For Magic Thread Cabaret tickets visit magicthreadcabaret.com. To purchase a “Calder, The Musical” cast recording CD, visit kleinandalvarez.com.

