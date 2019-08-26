Cake Designer Shares Tips For Creating Unicorn Cookies and Cupcakes

Ah, the Unicorn craze… it’s a little girl’s dream. Have you experienced it?!

In the kitchen today, Makenzie Kus, Owner, Something Blue Bakery, shares an OVER-THE-TOP Unicorn Cake with rainbows and sprinkles AND shows us how to make a horn, piping hair swirls and little ears on top, too!

About Something Blue Bakery:

The Something Blue Bakery owner (her storefront is in Lafayette) has clients throughout Indianapolis and has recently participated in events like Zoobilation and the Penrod Arts Fair.

Something Blue Bakery is located at 913 Main in downtown Lafayette. Makenzie does custom cakes and wedding cakes.

Check out Makenzie’s cakes on Instagram @somethingbluebakery and somethingbluebakery.com.