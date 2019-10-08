Cancer survivors walk the runway in fashion show

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fashions are provided by Secret Ingredient and J Benzal. All the models are breast cancer survivors and their families or members of their medical team.

For the 25th anniversary show, organizers want to fill the ballroom at the Marriott with a thousand guests. All models in the show are breast cancer survivors and their families or members of their medical team.

Money raised from the fashion show is used to provide free services to breast cancer survivors and their families throughout Indiana. To learn more or purchase tickets, click here.