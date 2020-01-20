Carmel celebrates Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy with performing arts

For the second year in a row, the City of Carmel is celebrating the legacy of one of our greatest civil rights leaders, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with an event featuring performances from local kids and teens.

The purpose of the event is to help build an inclusive community that MLK Jr. advocated for.

They have chosen to celebrate his legacy through performing arts and speak to his less popular work.

This free event which welcomed about 500 people last year, is open to the public.

It is sponsored by the City of Carmel in collaboration with the Mayor’s Commission on Human Relations, whose job is to help promote an inclusive community through a multitude of ways, all supported by Mayor Brainard.

This event is scheduled for Monday, January 20, at the Tarkington Theater beginning at 6pm.

To learn more about tonight’s program visit: Facebook and Instagram: @KJIInstitute