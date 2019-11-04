Catering options for your holiday get-togethers

Have you heard about Jonathan Bryd’s “JB’s On The Go?” It’s a NEW Business Catering Program designed with YOU in mind!

Leigh Andrzejewski, Marketing Manager with Catering by Jonathan Byrd’s and 502 East, and Chef Tiffany Jablonski, Catering by Jonathan Byrd’s, are here to tell us more!

Did you know?

Serviceware is recyclable

Can cater Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner

Deliver to Northern Marion County and Most of Hamilton County (Map)

New Food Items & Old Jonathan Byrd’s Favorites

Offer: 10% off your first order (wishtv coupon)

To learn more, visit: