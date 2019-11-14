Celebrate German customs in Carmel at Christkindlmarkt

The holidays are more magical than ever in Indiana. Old-world holiday charm returns to Carmel at the Christkindlmarkt, opening Nov. 16.

Beneath the twinkling lights, browse more than 50 wooden huts selling authentic products imported from Germany, like wooden toys, nutcrackers, music boxes, and ornaments.

Maria Murphy – Market Master and CEO of Carmel Christkindlmarkt, joins Falk Richter, Project Manager, Steinbach @Christkindlmarkt Carmel, to tell us more:

Saturday, November 16th – Tuesday, December 24

Monday & Tuesday – Closed

Thanksgiving Day – Closed

Christmas Day – Closed

Wednesday & Thursday – 4pm – 9pm

Friday, Saturday & Sunday 12pm – 9pm

Special Open Day: Monday, December 23rd – 12pm – 9pm

Special Open Day: Tuesday, December 24th – 12pm – 3pm

What is a Christkindlmarkt?



Christkindlmarkts are holiday markets traditionally found in Europe, dating back to the Middle Ages in Saxony, Germany. The markets are a winter tradition with holiday food, drink, gifts and decorations. Here you’ll find hand-crafted wooden toys, artwork and more.



Gluhwein Pyramid



This traditional decoration is the only one like it in the United States, standing more than 33 feet tall with more than 3,000 lights and weighing 10 tons. Enjoy more than 10 varieties of warm beverages, ranging from mulled wine to beer and childrens’ punch. Purchase a collector’s mugs to take home with you.



The Ice at Center Green



Inside the perimeter of the Carmel Christkindlmarkt is an outdoor ice skating rink, the Ice at Center Green. Bring your own skates or rent on-site and glide through a winter wonderland. The ice rink will be open past the holiday season to enjoy all winter long. Beginning in 2018, reservations must be made online. Skate sessions last 75 to 90 minutes.

To learn more, visit:

https://www.carmelchristkindlmarkt.com

www.facebook.com/carmelchristkindlmarkt

www.instagram.com/carmelchristkindlmarkt

www.twitter.com/CarmelChristkin

