Celebrate May the 4th at Lightsaber Tournament Video

It's Indy's only Lightsaber class, and it comes in perfect timing for "May the Fourth." Michael Tucker, President and Co-Founder, Indy Lightsaber Academy, explains the fun!

May the Fourth Lightsaber Tournament

Tomorrow, May 4, Irsay CityWay YMCA, 4 p.m.

Tournament on May 4th at the Irsay Family Y

Workshop 4-6

2v2 6:15-8

and 1v1 8 -

Adult Classes every Tuesday at 6:30 at the Irsay Y

Teen classes every Sunday at 2:00

First Class 5 Dollars

Forms are created from Historical European Martial Arts and are based in reality.

Free to watch

High quality, practical instruction in a safe environment- ILA is a great way to create a strong support network who will help you reach your skill and fitness goals. Bring your own lightsaber or use our practice materials to learn real life sword techniques and most importantly, have fun.

Scholarship fund for teens who may not be able to afford classes:

Includes:

1 year classes

1 lightsaber

Shoes

Facebook: @INDYLIGHTSABERACADEMY

https://www.facebook.com/events/536345960222713/



