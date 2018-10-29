Celebrate National Pork Month with a Delicious Dinner Recipe! Video

- Smithfield Marinated Fresh Pork is conveniently pre-seasoned with no artificial ingredients and packed with protein. Whether you’re entertaining or looking for a hassle-free yet healthy weeknight meal, all of the prep work is already done for you, so you can put together any style of dish in a matter of minutes.- It’s also so versatile – you can grill, roast, saute, or slow-cook it for endless possibilities – allowing you to “shake up” your go-to chicken or beef recipes in celebration of National Pork Month.- Smithfield Marinated Fresh Pork is an all-natural source of vitamin B6, thiamin, phosphorus, niacin, and protein, providing 18g of protein and only 160 calories per 4 oz. serving.

• 1 Smithfield® Loin Filet, cut into 1-inch pieces• 2 tsp. hot pepper sauce, optional• 3 tbsp. olive oil, divided• 2 tbsp. Dijon mustard• 1 tsp. dried tarragon or thyme leaves• 1 large red onion, cut into 1-inch cubes• 1 large red bell pepper, cut into 1-inch cubes• 1 cup (4-oz.) carrot sticks, about 1/4inch thick by 3 1/2 inches long

1. Combine pork, 2 tablespoons oil, mustard and tarragon in medium bowl; stir until well coated.

2. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Stir-fry pork for 10 minutes or until browned and cooked through; set aside on separate plate.

3. Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in skillet, cook onion, pepper and carrots for 8 minutes or until tender-crisp, stirring occasionally. Return pork and any accumulated juices to skillet; cook 1 minute until heated through. Stir in hot sauce if desired. Serve 4 cups of the pork mixture.

