Celebrate National Seafood month with these recipes for Grilled Swordfish over Pumpkin Ravioli and Thermidor Gnocchi

How are YOU celebrating National Seafood Month? Maybe you’re diving into a plate of lobster chunks? A “sea” of swordfish, perhaps?

That’s what we’re doing in our kitchen today with Chef Brian Newlin of Bonefish Grill in Greenwood. On the menu? Grilled Swordfish over Pumpkin Ravioli, and then Lobster Thermidor Gnocchi and an Apple Martini!



• The fresh-fish experts at Bonefish Grill are celebrating National Seafood Month every Thursday in October! Enjoy a three-course lobster meal served three ways. Choose between a Steamed Lobster Tail, Lobster Thermidor Gnocchi or a Lobster Roll – with salad and dessert – for just $19.90. And, pair your meal with a hand-crafted cocktail like the Fresh Apple Martini.

Grilled Swordfish Over Pumpkin Ravioli

(4 Servings)

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

4 Each 6 oz fresh swordfish steak

½ tsp Kosher salt

¼ tsp Freshly ground black pepper

4 TBSP Crumbled feta cheese

16 Each Pumpkin Ravioli (can find at almost all grocery stores this time of year)

2 qts Boiling water

4 TBSP Butter

1 tsp Shallots, ¼” dice

2 tsp Fresh sage leaves, roughly chopped

2 TBSP French’s crispy onions

1 TBSP Chopped parsley

Directions:

Season the swordfish steaks with salt and pepper. Grill for 60 seconds and flip swordfish over. Place 1 TBSP of crumbled feta cheese on top of each steak. Move steaks to the coolest part of the grill and cook to an internal temperature of 135˚. Remove from the grill and keep warm. Place the ravioli into the boiling water and cook following the package instructions. Drain the ravioli in a colander. Melt the butter in a large sauté pan over medium high heat. Add the shallots and chopped sage leaves; cook until the butter just begins to brown. Immediately after the butter begins to brown, add the drained ravioli and toss to coat the pasta. Place the ravioli in the center of a large warm Pasta serving platter. Arrange the swordfish around the outer edges of the pasta. Sprinkle the crispy onions and chopped parsley over the pasta and fish. Serve with your favorite vegetable side dish.

Thermidor Gnocchi

Ingredients:

o 1 fl oz Olive Oil

o 8-10 ounces Shrimp, 41-50 count, Peeled and deveined

o 1 tsp Sea Salt

o 1/2 tsp Freshly Cracked Black Pepper

o 10-12 ounces Gnocchi

o 1/2 Cup Sliced Mushrooms

o 1/2 Cup Halved Grape Tomatoes

o 2 TBSP Peas

o 1 Cup Lobster Bisque (Your favorite)

o 1 TBSP Parmesan Cheese

o 1/2 tsp Fresh Parsley, Chopped

Directions: Heat a large sauté pan over medium high heat. Add your Olive Oil once the pan is hot. Then add the Shrimp and season with Salt and Pepper. Sear the Shrimp on both sides, about 2-3 minutes. Add the Gnocchi and sauté for 3-4 minutes until the Gnocchi begins to brown. Add the Mushrooms, Tomatoes and Peas, sauté for 1-2 minutes. Remove the pan from heat and split the ingredients in half between two serving bowls. Ensure the ingredients are piled high in the center of each bowl. Pour half of the Lobster Bisque around the Gnocchi in each bowl. Garnish with Parmesan Cheese and Parsley. If desired, top with warmed, cooked lobster meat in addition to the Shrimp.

Fresh Apple Martini

Ingredients: Volume:

Vodka 1.5 oz

Ginger Liqueur .50 oz

Red Apples 2 slices

Cinnamon 1 dash

Apple Juice 1 oz

Fresh Sour Mix .50 oz

Honey Syrup .25 oz

Procedure:

• Muddle 2 red apple slices & a dash of cinnamon. Add all ingredients to shaker. Shake 20x.

• Strain into a chilled martini glass.

• Garnish with a fresh apple slice & enjoy!

Helpful Hints:

 Having a party? Turn this into a fun Fall Party Punch by increasing the volume level on the ingredients, place in a large punch bowl, chill with ice, and float apple slices on top!

 Impress your friends with your bartending skills by muddling some fresh apple. Then garnish with a fresh apple slice floated in the martini.

