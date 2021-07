Indy Style

Celebrating National Mac and Cheese Day with Mac and Cheese wine pairings

It’s National Mac and Cheese Day and we’re celebrating by pairing the classic comfort food with wine! Jenn Kampmeier of Vino Mobile Bar and Chef Chefski Laskowski, personal chef, joined us today to share some of their pairing ideas.

Jenn’s wines include Sav Blanc, Chard and Pinot Noir. Chefski’s Mac and Cheeses include Smokey Burnt End, Mac Lobster Shells and Sausage Pepper Penne.

