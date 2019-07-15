Celebrities, Business Leaders, and Networking Opportunities at National Urban League Conference

Network. Learn. Grow… and be Empowered with nearly 20,000 other people, just like you.

Tony Mason, Indianapolis CEO, National Urban League, tells us more about the 2019 National Urban League Conference, and how you can hear from the 2020 presidental candidates, learn more 100s of speakers, business leaders and influencers, and so much more.



Conference Highlights:

2019 National Urban League Conference

Getting 2 Equal: United Not Divided

July 24 – 27, 2019

Register today at www.nul.org

• NETWORK with 20,000+ people in attendance

• HEAR the 2020 presidential candidates

• LEARN from 100s of speakers, business leaders, influencers & celebrities

• ENJOY bits and bytes at 70+ workshops, sessions, meal events & evening entertainment

And BE EMPOWERED at a:

• 1-Day Small Business Matters Entrepreneurship Summit (FREE)

• 2-Day Career & Networking Fair with 50+ companies, recruiters & professional development workshops (FREE)

• 3-Day TechConnect Summit that explores the intersection of technology, culture and entertainment (FREE)

• 1-Day College Fair (FREE)

PLUS! REBOOT YOURSELF IN THE THE N.U.L. EXPERIENCE & EXPO WITH 100+ EXHIBITORS; HEALTH & WELLNESS ZONE; VOLUNTEER ZONE; LEGAL CLINIC; WORKSHOPS; LIFESTYLE EXPERTS AND SO MUCH MORE! (FREE)

In addition to the Presidential candidates, other notable speakers and celebrities scheduled to participate are:

• Debbie Allen

• Norm Nixon

• Janet M. Stovall

• Eric H. Holder

• Rev. Al Sharpton

• Stefanie Brown James

• Bevy Smith

• Dapper Dan

• Roland Martin

• Michelle Miller

• Ray J.

• And More…

