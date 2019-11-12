CHAMP Camp makes summer camp experience available to children with special medical needs

They’re making what’s been called the “impossible”… possible.

Amber goes on location to learn more about CHAMP Camp, a week-long summer camp at Bradford Woods for kids with tracheostomies and those requiring respiratory assistance.

At CHAMP Camp kids can just be kids… everything is fully accessible from:

Zipline

Boating

Swimming

Fishing

To help celebrate the 30 year, CHAMP Camp is asking for people to make a one time donation of $30, or a $30 donation each month for 2020.

For more information or to donate to CHAMP Camp, visit champcamp.org.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY COLLECTIVE ALTERNATIVE