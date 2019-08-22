Changing Your Skincare Routine for Fall

Once we fall back for the upcoming season, it is time to take a look at our basic skin care routine.

Brandie Price, Makeup Artist & Image Consultant shares a few do’s and don’ts that can help you protect you skin through the changing seasons.

DO REMEMBER that your skin is your largest organ that has the responsibility of housing all of your other organs and vital body processes. Protect it the best you can. This of course includes your face, but also your entire body. Head to toe care. You still need SPF product on all of your exposed skin, even on the inevitable overcast days that we have coming up.

DON’T RELY on your old regimen, especially if you start to feel and see changes in the overall moisture table of your skin. Many of us will start to feel drier, while others will actually begin to produce more moisture naturally. It is ok to change up your products to get the results you need to be comfortable in your own skin. Be open to a different product regimen than what you had last year at this time, if the tried and true is not working.

DO REQUEST help when you need it! Many companies offer sample products through subscription boxes or at home “beauty breaks”. This is one of my favorite market trends and I have found many great products while attending events at friends’ homes over the years. You can sample some products and get expert advice while spending time with your girlfriends. The bonus – you should know by the time you leave the party which of the products did and didn’t work for you. If at at home shindig with your besties really is not your thing, you can swing by Kheils, Ulta, Sephora or any one of the many body and bath shops we have locally and request samples or make a full sized product purchase. The key is finding a product that works with your specific skin and your specific concerns. Also check the return policy in case you find on day three that the product is not a good fit.

DON’T RESIST Exfoliating products! This is a key part of taking care of your skin. If you add in a new moisturizer and fail to exfoliate regularly, you are losing up to 80% of the effectiveness of that new product. Even if your skin is dry, you should be using an exfoliating product at least twice a week. A Pro tip is using the exfoliating product prior to a nourishing mask of your choice. Try honey, avocado, or oatmeal after a good exfoliation and boost your skin’s hydration.

DO REMEMBER your feet!! Your feet carry you everywhere, and chances are those hard workers will be cooped up in boots for the next 6 months. Use a nightly moisturizer to keep them supple and nourished. You may not see them as much as you did during the summer but keep them in tip top shape.

