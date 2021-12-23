Indy Style

Check out Patty’s Pick: “Nightmare Alley”

It’s a slick, twisted film noir that is actually a remake of a 1947 movie starring Tyrone Power. Hold on now for a peek at the decadent, mesmerizing and highly crafted ‘Nightmare Alley’.

From the opening scene, Patty says this film is wild and wicked. It’s Gullerimo de Toro’s latest directing venture. Bradley Cooper stars as Stan, the man who is searching for his true calling and stumbles upon a job as a carney for a sleazy traveling circus run by Willam DaFoe….then later becomes a big city entertainer.

He also becomes involved with Cate Blanchett as a cunning and curious psychiatrist. Here’s Patty with her pick on the eye-popping ‘Nightmare Alley’.

It’s out now… Almost 2 hrs 30 minutes, rated R.