Cheer On Your Team With These Tailgating Gadgets

A portable outdoor rocking chair? A “smart” temperature tracker? A solar light that starts a fire in three seconds?

Why, yes! Our Gadget Guy David Novak shows us today’s tailgating must-haves!

Rok-it Chair

$60; www.kijaro.com

The Rok-it blends unparalleled comfort and style, making it the ultimate adventure companion. With the Rok-it by your side, you can sit back and enjoy the journey wherever you go. This portable rocker folds down and can easily fit into the carry bag making it easy to store with your other camping gear. The chair also has padded armrests and a flip out cupholder. This collapsible rocking chair will keep you cool with the mesh back, and the custom rear chair feet help you rock smoothly all day long.

Thermoworks Signals Temp Probe

$180; www.thermoworks.com

Designed for competition BBQ teams, commercial smokehouses, professional chefs, and those who want to cook like them, this temperature probe boasts four channels of continuous temperature monitoring with powerful features and convenience from ThermoWorks. Finally, a 4-channel alarm thermometer that works with your smart device and as a stand-alone unit with physical buttons. It comes with both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi onboard, seamlessly switching between the two, so you get a continuous signal and real-time alerts.

Hamilton Beach Bartesian

$300; www.bartesian.com

Make premium cocktails at the touch of a button. The Bartesian perfectly balanced and mixed capsules combine with your favorite spirit to give you the perfect drink every time. Bartesian capsules are created and balanced by expert mixologist and contain fresh, real ingredients like juices, bitters and liquors. They combine with your favorite spirits for a perfect drink every time.

Solar Lighter Suncase

$10; www.solarbrother.com

The SUNCASE solar lighter spreads its wings and concentrates the sun’s rays at a focal point for lighting in 3 seconds: wood, brown paper, tobacco, incense (…). Its case gives your lighter wings for a 24/24h ignition and extends its life. Ultralight (12gr) and compact, it fits in your pocket and can be carried everywhere. Waterproof & windproof, the SUNCASE is the essential team member.

Kestrel Drop 2 Smart Temperature Logger

$100; www.kestrelmeters.com

Know conditions anywhere with an easy-to-use wireless, rugged, waterproof environmental data logger. Monitor and track temperature, humidity, heat index, dew point temp, station pressure, pressure trend. Store thousands of data points and customize logging rate, connections and temperature alerts. Small size and integrated D-ring for hanging allow for convenient, unobtrusive use indoors or out.

To learn more, visit www.gadgetgram.com.