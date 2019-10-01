Chef brings traditional dishes from his native Germany to Indianapolis

Get a taste of authentic German food, without having to leave Indiana!

In our kitchen today, Sven Hildebrandt, Executive Chef at Conrad Indianapolis, shares his recipes for Obatzter Cheese and Warm Potato Salad.

About Conrad Indianapolis & its Catering:

• Conrad Indianapolis, located in Downtown Indianapolis, was founded in 2006 and is a part of the luxury brand Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc.

• The hotel was voted the No. 1 hotel in Indianapolis by U.S. News & World Report for the last six consecutive years.

• Regardless of size or complexity of a function, the Conrad Indianapolis’ culinary team provides inspired cuisine with renowned service, including their unique synchronized banquet service.

• In-room dining options are available 24-hours.

• Custom-menus are available.

About Sven Hildebrandt:

• Sven grew up in Germany.

• Sven is Conrad Indianapolis’ Executive Chef and he oversees all banquet operations, including everything from large corporate assemblies to intimate social events.

• He began his position at Conrad Indy mid-May 2019.

• Sven brings over 20 years of culinary experience with luxurious, award-winning hotel properties in Virginia, Arizona and Ireland.

• He received his culinary arts diploma from Hotel Russischer Hof in Weimar, Germany.

• Sven is a three-time Marriott International Elements of Excellence Award winner and recipient of Meetings & Conventions’ Gold Platter Award.

• Sven has attended Oktoberfest in Munich once.

• He’ll be preparing Obatzter cheese spread and potato salad on set – two staples for Oktoberfest.

• Sven spent a lot of time at his grandma’s house growing up and she made him help in the kitchen. Eventually, he knew he wanted to be a chef!

Obatzter Cheese Recipe (for 3 Servings)

8 oz Camembert

0.75 oz Soft Unsalted Butter

3 oz Plain Cream Cheese

2 oz fine diced white Onion

1 Tsp Paprika

Salt and Pepper to taste

2 Tbsp German Style Lager Beer

For the Garnish:

1 Tsp Chopped chives

1 Pinch Whole Caraway Seed

2 ea Breakfast Radish-sliced

½ ea sliced Red Onion

Method:

Finely dice the Camembert Cheese. Add to a mixing bowl with the soft butter, cream cheese, and diced onion. Mix well with an Entrée Fork until everything is incorporated and smooth. Add the Paprika, season with salt and black pepper. Mix in the beer, plate and refrigerate. Before serving, garnish with the radish, chives and red onion. Sprinkle some Caraway Seed on top.

Warm Potato Salad (for 5 Servings:)

2 lbs Yukon Potatoes

1 ea Medium Dill Pickles

1 ea medium size Yellow Onion

1 cup Vegetable Broth

4 Tbsp Salad Oil

2 Tbsp Dijon Mustard

1/3 cup White Vinegar

1 tsp Sugar

5 oz thick cut Bacon

1/2 cup Chives

Salt and Pepper to taste

Method:

Boil potatoes in water until tender. Allow potatoes to cool enough so you can handle them. Peel the potatoes and slice into ½” thick slices. Put sliced potatoes in a large mixing bowl and set aside. Dice the pickles and chop the onion. Dice the bacon into ½” dice and cook until crispy. Set bacon aside, drain the excess bacon fat and put pan back on stove. Once pan is hot, add diced onion and saute until translucent. Add sugar, vinegar, mustard and vegetable broth to the pan. Mix well. Bring to a simmer and remove from heat. Pour liquid over the sliced potatoes, add pickles, ¼ cup chives and cooked bacon. Add oil, season with salt and pepper, and mix gently. Garnish with remaining chopped chives and serve warm.