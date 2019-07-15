Chef Cooks Up Dishes to be Featured at Fundraising Event

Food is certainly “love” in our kitchen today.

Lakin Bowell, Vice President of Blakestrong Bowell Fund, explains how the memory of her brother Blake is living on through an upcoming dedication and event, called “Blake’s Garden.”

And cooking for us today? Chef Chad Machen, Executive Chef for Prime 47 – Indy’s Steakhouse. On the menu? Blazin’ Blake’s Mac n Cheese and Filet Sliders!

Here’s more:

The memory of a young man will live on at an Urban Garden in Garfield Park. On Friday, July 19 at 12 p.m. will be the ribbon cutting and unveiling ceremony for the transformed Garfield Park children’s garden, renamed “Blake’s Garden.” All are welcome.

Blake Bowell passed away June 5, 2017 at the age of 25 after a six-year battle with glioblastoma, a rare form of brain cancer. Bowell was an honor student and an all-state track runner at Franklin Central High School, Indianapolis, and received an appointment to the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., where he served his country and was medically discharged with honorable veteran status.

Garfield Park was a meaningful place for Bowell, who worked there for two summers and was loved by the park’s employees and visitors.

With its renovation, the children’s garden is now larger, welcoming, and prominent, with a new, defined entry point and new softscape and hardscape features. It includes artwork and other elements that have been donated or supported throughout the project. It also includes an outdoor learning area called “Fran’s Place,” in honor of the late Fran MacAllister, wife of P.E. MacAllister, the first chair of the Indianapolis Parks Foundation. The MacAllisters have been longtime supporters of Garfield Park and, along with other donors, will be recognized during the ribbon cutting ceremony.

The Centerpiece of the Garden is an aluminum sculpture named ” Divine Light” designed and fabricated by Herron Art Student Kenzie Funk. The installation will be 5’8″ tall. Blake Bowell’s height.

The Hagerman Group is among many organizations and individuals, including Mader Design, MacAllister Machinery Company, and Shelby Materials, who have supported the garden and Garfield Park through in-kind services and sponsorship.

The ribbon cutting will occur the day before the third annual BlakeStrong Fest, presented by Friends of Garfield Park at MacAllister Amphitheater in Garfield Park. The event, which includes live music, food trucks and a beer pavilion, celebrates the memory of Blake Bowell and his courageous cancer journey.

A $10 donation will be requested at the gate, with funds supporting Blake’s Garden and other local nonprofit organizations and Blake’s Garden. BlakeStrong Fest takes place from 4-9:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 20 and features a headlining performance by Hyryder: A Grateful Experience.

The BlakeStrong Bowell Fund uses funds raised for community programs and supports families by offering scholarships and financial support to young members of the community in need. Additionally, the fund provides support to other community groups including Riley Hospital for Children, and Purdue University Cancer Research.

