Chef makes Hoosier Wagyu Holiday Meatballs

Get ready for a holiday potluck with something a bit different this year and a dish EVERYONE is sure to love!

In our kitchen this morning is Urban AG Indy’s Jason Michael Thomas with his take on Hoosier Wagyu Holiday Meatballs.

About Jason Michael Thomas:

Jason Michael Thomas owns Urban Awareness Gardens in the heart of downtown Indianapolis where he elegantly prepares 100 percent locally farmed and foraged dinners in a private setting. He uses his television appearances and social media influence to educate others about the crucial importance of the sustainable food movement and promotes a healthy lifestyle by teaching why we should seek out the most natural and delicious local foods. Go to www.jasonmichaelthomas.com to learn more about his mission and book your private dinners and events.