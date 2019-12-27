Chef prepares a light meal for after the holidays

Christmas and Thanksgving have passed, and after all the binging on holiday food, you’re probably ready for a little something light, and that’s exactly what we had in the Indy Style kitchen today.

Chef Ricky Hatfield, Executive Chef, Ellison Brewing Co. showed us how to prepare a delicious, “Maple Pomegranate Glazed Duck Breast on Baby Kale Salad with Heritage Grains Dressed and Tahini Vinaigrette.” Here the recipe:

Duck:

2 – 6 oz Duck Breast (preferable Maple Leaf Farms)

2 oz Ellison Brewing Co. ‘Expensive Fruit’ Beer

Salt and Pepper For Seasoning

2 tbsp canola oil

4 oz Maple Syrup

4 oz Pomegranate Juice

Season the duck with salt and pepper and place into Ziploc bag. Add Beer and 2oz each Maple Syrup and Pomegranate Juice. Reserve the rest of the ingredients until later use. Chill duck breast for 4-6 hours.

Once duck has rested in juice, remove and pat dry.

Pre Heat oven to 350 deg

In Sautee pan on medium heat cook duck breast skin side down. Once skin has browned and fat has been rendered, flip over and place pan in oven for 8-10 min or until 135 Deg has been reached.

Remove from oven and pan and rest on plate for 5 min

Add Pomagranite Juice and Maple Syrup to Pan and reduce until Thickened

Slice and serve on top of the Salad

Salad:

2 cups Baby Kale

2 cups shredded Brussels Sprout, Radicchio, and Broccoli Stems ( any Fall vegetable blend will do)

2 oz Crumbled Goat Cheese (Preferably Risin Creek Creamery)

12 oz Can of Garbanzo beans (drained and patted Dry) Toss garbanzos in small amount of oil and season with salt Cook in oven on 250 for 2-3 hrs until dry and crispy

4 Oz Cooked whole Grains (Farro, Rye Berry, Wheat Berry)

2 oz pomegranate seeds

4 oz of Tahini Vinaigrette ¾ cup Apple Cider Vinegar ¾ Cup Lemon Juice ¼ Cup Honey ½ Tsp Red Chili Flakes 3 Cup Olive Oil ½ Cup Tahini (sesame Paste) ½ Cup water Salt and Pepper to Taste

Toss Kale, Shaved Brussels and Grains with the Vinaigrette

Top Salad with Goat Cheese, Chick Peas and Pomegranate Seeds

Serve Immediately

With an extensive corporate fine dining background, Chef Ricky Hatfield switched gears the past few years moving to independent, chef driven restaurants. From the acclaimed Peterson’s Restaurant, Chef Ricky turned his sights to open up CharBlue Steak & Seafood in 2016, to be a critically acclaimed Best Top 10 New Restaurants in Indianapolis for 2017. Onward and upward to the top of the One America Tower, Chef Ricky took over the helm of the Skyline Club. With his passion and balance for local and global ingredients, Chef Ricky Hatfield has propelled himself to be one of the marquee chefs in the Indianapolis area. He has now risen to the challenge of helping open a brewery/restaurant with East Lansing, Michigan superstar brewery Ellison Brewing Co. With their approach to their meticulous brewing process combined with Chef Ricky’s ever-diversifying wheelhouse of cuisine, they will be a proven staple in Indy’s dining and Brewing scene.

To learn more about the Ellison Brewing Co., visit www.ellisonbrewing.com.