Tastebuds, get ready.

In our kitchen today, Eli Laidlaw and Leal Ransone, Chef, Plat 99, make us a Vegan Blueberry Scone and a Sour Cream and Rum Coffee Cake. YUM!

Also, we learn about the opening of Plat 99 coffee and cocktails, a new outlet inside of Plat 99!

Instagram- @plat99 Twitter- @plat99 Facebook- Plat 99 coffee and cocktails