Chef shares recipe for Indy Wings Week using local poultry

Take advantage of half-off wings this week during NUVO's Indy Wings Week!

Trice Rias-Thompson, Assistant Sales Manager, introduces Eskenazi Health's Chef David Gower, who prepares an Indy Wings Week deal you can get inside the downtown hospital location and shares a delicious burger recipe to impress your special someone. Miller Poultry Wings at Ingram Micro Mobility Marketplace

The Indy Wings Week special features ten wings sourced locally from Miller Poultry located in Orland Indiana. The wings are rubbed with a house blend of locally sourced spices from Piazza Produce and served with your choice of sauce, as well as a side of celery and carrots. Local Folks Honey Barbecue is the featured sauce to accompany the wings.

A Fischer Farms ground beef patty, pepper jack cheese, BBQ house-smoked pulled pork, sautéed onions and chipotle ranch dressing, topped off with fresh jalapenos on a toasted Aunt Millie’s brioche bun.Indy Wings Week is a week-long celebration of the glorious creation of wings. NUVO invited the local restaurants and chefs who craft central Indiana’s most delicious wings. At half off, you’ll have plenty of cash left for a side and a beer (or three).

Indy Wings Week is also a fundraiser for Second Helpings, because, while wings are great, everyone deserves to eat.

