Chef Shares Recipe for Late-Summer Flatbread

Soak up what’s left of summer with some tasty dishes from Seasons 52, a fresh grill and wine bar.

Executive Chef Timothy Moran makes us their Roasted Corn, Aged Cheddar and Spiced Bacon Flatbread and some wine and drink pairings to accompany it!

The summer menu features corn, green beans, tomatoes and other summer gems, celebrated through dishes like:

• Roasted Corn, Aged Cheddar and Spiced Bacon Flatbread

• Spiced Bacon and Burrata Panzanella Salad

• Summer Corn Soup

• Pot-Roasted Basil-Ricotta Chicken

• Bistro Steak

• Blueberry Cheesecake Mini Indulgence

Roasted Corn, Aged Cheddar and Spiced Bacon Flatbread

Inspired by Seasons 52

Ingredients:

• 1 thin-crust flatbread or pizza dough

• 1 tablespoon of olive oil

• ¼ cup of parmesan, shredded

• ¼ cup of mozzarella, shredded

• ¼ cup of aged white cheddar cheese, shredded

• ½ cup of chili-rubbed, grilled corn, cut from the cob

• 12, 1” pieces of cooked bacon

• 2T chives, sliced

• 2T sour cream

• Juice of ½ lime °

Tools Needed:

• Baking Tray

• Pizza Stone

Roasted Chili-Corn Procedure:

• Mix lime juice and chili powder in a small bowl. Brush fresh ear of corn with mixture.

• Grill corn for 2-3 minutes on each side on medium to high heat.

• Take off heat and allow to cool, then cut off the kernels with a long, sharp knife. Set aside.

Flatbread Procedure:

• Preheat oven with pizza stone to 450°F. (or recommended temperature on package)

• Place dough on the back of a baking tray and brush with olive oil.

• Top with Parmesan, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, followed by corn and bacon.

• Slide flatbread onto preheated pizza stone in the oven.

• Bake until crisp and golden brown.

• Remove from oven. Top with a squeeze of lime, then garnish with chopped chives and a drizzle of sour cream.

• Slice into triangles and serve alongside your favorite glass of wine. Seasons 52 recommends Vanderpump Dry Rosé or a Rosé cocktail like Seasons 52’s Rosé Sangria.

Recipe serves four as an appetizer.

To learn more, visit www.seasons52.com.