Chef shares recipes for summertime delicacies

Plenty of great deals going on at Bonefish Grill to end the summer!

Chef Brian Newlin prepares Fresh Dayboat Scallops Elote and highlights the many specials going on right now: ​​​​​​​• Greenwood Neighborhood Catch: Spinach Bacon Blue Swordfish– $27.90

o Spinach Bacon Blue Swordfish topped with sautéed spinach, crispy bacon, blue cheese, and finished with a lemon butter glaze

• Fresh Dayboat Scallops Elote – A summertime delicacy, fresh Dayboat scallops are served on a bed of fresh Mexican-style street corn paired with Bonefish Grill’s signature Chimichurri and smoky Chipotle aioli.

• Coral Reef Punch - Bacardi Maestro Rum mingles with Malibu Coconut Rum and tropical flavors of passion fruit & house-made vanilla bean simple syrup, fresh-squeezed orange & pineapple juice and finished with a dash of bitters and garnished with fresh pineapple.

o Coral reefs are one of the most threatened marine systems. Bonefish Grill is taking action by supporting The Nature Conservancy (TNC) and working to raise awareness of the environmental charity’s vital mission to restore coral reefs.

o As part of their Plant a Million Corals initiative, Bonefish Grill is encouraging everyone to help TNC with their urgent efforts to plant a million corals by 2025. Consumers can donate at www.BonefishGrill.com/TNC and contribute directly to the charity's important work.

• Ocean Mixed Grill - Ultimate Dinner for Two

o One - Starter - Bang Bang Shrimp

o Two - Salads - House or Caesar

o Three - Signature Sides - Jasmine rice, Seasonal vegetable and Potatoes au gratin

o Four - Wood-Grilled Seafood Selections - Atlantic salmon, Caribbean cobia, shrimp and scallop skewer, and your local "Neighborhood Catch". Paired with our signature sauces.

Go to www.bonefishgrill.com for more information.

Ingredients:• 6 - 8 Large, Fresh Sea Scallops, Small muscle removed• Kosher Salt and Black Pepper, Freshly Cracked to taste• Your Favorite Seafood Seasoning• 2 TBSP Olive OilDirections:1. Season both sides of the scallops with salt and pepper and your favorite seafood seasoning if desired.2. Heat olive oil over medium high heat in a large enough pan to hold your scallops without overcrowding.3. Just before the oil begins to smoke, gently place your scallops in the pan ensuring they don’t touch.4. Allow the scallops to cook for 3-4 minutes on the first side.5. After the scallops have browned and caramelized, gently flip them over and turn the heat down to low.6. Allow the scallops to cook for another 3-4 minutes until they are firm and just cooked through.7. Serve with the elote and enjoy! (Recipe follows)

Elote (Mexican Street Corn)

Ingredients:

• 3 Ears Fresh Corn

• 1/4 Cup Crumbled Cotija, Queso Fresco, or Feta Cheese

• 1 each Jalapeno, Seeded, 1/4” Dice

• 1 TBSP Red Onion, 1/4” Dice

• 2 TBSP Olive Oil

• 2 TBSP Mayonnaise

• 1 TBSP Cilantro, Chopped Fine

• 1 each Lime, Juiced

• 1/2 tsp Chile Powder

• 1/2 tsp Kosher Salt

Directions:

1. Preheat your oven to 350°F.

2. Place the whole corn ears on a parchment lined sheet tray.

3. Bake for 30-35 minutes until the husks have browned.

4. Remove from the oven and allow to cool until they can be handled.

5. Once cooled, remove the husk and any fibers still attached.

6. Cut off and remove the kernels from each cob.

7. Combine the corn kernels, half of the crumbled cheese, jalapeno, and red onion in a mixing bowl, mix well to combine.

8. Heat the olive oil in a 12” pan over medium high heat.

9. Add the corn mixture and sauté 7-8 minutes until the corn has charred and the vegetables are soft/translucent.

10. Transfer into a small mixing bowl and add the remaining ingredients except for the reserved cheese.

11. Transfer into a serving dish and top with the remaining crumbled cheese.