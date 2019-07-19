Chef Shares the Savory Side of new Croûte Baking Company

Savory items are on the menu in our kitchen today, as we learn more about Croûte Baking Company.

Carl Chambers, Executive Chef, Cunningham Restaurant Group, makes some Pastrami Sandwiches and educates us on the wide variety of mushrooms!

About Croute Baking Company:

Croute Baking Company is an extension of the pastry and culinary program within many of our restaurants. The team at Croute Baking Company develops and produces freshly baked bread, pastries, and desserts to serve many of the Cunningham Restaurant Group.

To learn more, visit www.crgdining.com.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY CUNNINGHAM RESTAURANT GROUP