Indy Style

Chef Wendell makes Mexican-style Roasted Veggie’s perfect for fajita’s, sandwiches, pizza, more

Are you seeking a lighter, plant-based dish to give your hard-working digestive system a break from heavy holiday buffets? Chef Wendell’s got the tasty, fiber and vitamin-packed solution. Vitamins are vital tools our cells use to fuel and sustain 1000’s of daily bodily functions.

To prevent or overcome disease and strengthen our immune system, we must reconnect with nature.

A plant-based diet protects us from cancer, diabetes, stroke, obesity, and inflammatory diseases. (Mayo, Harvard, NIH)

However, the food we consume today is getting farther away from nature.

Time to reconnect.

From The Packer (data collected in 2020):

9 out of 10 Americans are not eating enough fruits and vegetables each day.

Trends are worsening, people have decreased produce intake by nearly 10% since 2004, despite decades of industry and public health efforts.

Mexican Style Roasted Veggie’s

Use these colorful, roasted, vitamin-dense veggies as a side dish, in fajita’s, burritos, and sandwiches, on pizza or pasta.

Ingredients (Vitamin content in parentheses):

1 medium sweet potato, washed and diced-(Beta carotene, fiber)

1 small green or yellow zucchini, cut into half-moons (A, potassium, K)

½ cups grape tomatoes, sliced-(Lycopene and vitamin C)

1 red bell pepper, cut into small pieces-(Beta carotene)

1 # your favorite mushrooms, sliced (Beta glucan, B-vitamins, antioxidants, selenium and fiber)

1 onion, cut into wedges

1-15-ounce container of black or pinto beans-(Fiber, protein, vitamin C, antioxidants)

½ cup frozen corn, thawed

1 jalapeno pepper, sliced (Vitamin C, capsicum)

3 cloves of garlic, minced (C, zinc, calcium, iron, potassium, magnesium, E, K, and manganese)

2 tbsp. EVOO (Mono-unsaturated fat)

2 tbs. chili powder

2 tsp. cumin

¾ tsp, Himalayan salt-(84 trace minerals)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or use cooking spray.

Wash and chop veggies.

In a small bowl, mix chili powder, cumin, Himalayan salt, oregano, smoked paprika and pepper. Wisk to combine.

Place all veggies into large mixing bowl and add the olive oil, garlic and spices and toss to coat.

Place on sheet pan and bake for 25 minutes; stirring halfway through the process.

To retain as much vitamin content as possible, don’t overcook.

For more from Chef Wendell visit:

ChefWendell.com

Cooking Class – eventbrite.com/e/plant-based-cooking-class-the-angel-communication-diet-tickets-224345392107?fbclid=IwAR21ObQDt9E3QvJezvMIht-WFPvw-9EmsW8EZTIrzPYh4ChEfKh-0cn6Pns