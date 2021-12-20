Indy Style

Chef Wendell makes Mexican-style Roasted Veggie’s perfect for fajita’s, sandwiches, pizza, more

by: Tierra Carpenter
Are you seeking a lighter, plant-based dish to give your hard-working digestive system a break from heavy holiday buffets? Chef Wendell’s got the tasty, fiber and vitamin-packed solution. Vitamins are vital tools our cells use to fuel and sustain 1000’s of daily bodily functions.

  • To prevent or overcome disease and strengthen our immune system, we must reconnect with nature.
  • A plant-based diet protects us from cancer, diabetes, stroke, obesity, and inflammatory diseases. (Mayo, Harvard, NIH)
  • However, the food we consume today is getting farther away from nature.
  • Time to reconnect.

From The Packer (data collected in 2020):

  • 9 out of 10 Americans are not eating enough fruits and vegetables each day.
  • Trends are worsening, people have decreased produce intake by nearly 10% since 2004, despite decades of industry and public health efforts.

Mexican Style Roasted Veggie’s

Use these colorful, roasted, vitamin-dense veggies as a side dish, in fajita’s, burritos, and sandwiches, on pizza or pasta.

Ingredients (Vitamin content in parentheses):

  • 1 medium sweet potato, washed and diced-(Beta carotene, fiber)
  • 1 small green or yellow zucchini, cut into half-moons (A, potassium, K)
  • ½ cups grape tomatoes, sliced-(Lycopene and vitamin C)
  • 1 red bell pepper, cut into small pieces-(Beta carotene)
  • 1 # your favorite mushrooms, sliced (Beta glucan, B-vitamins, antioxidants, selenium and fiber)
  • 1 onion, cut into wedges
  • 1-15-ounce container of black or pinto beans-(Fiber, protein, vitamin C, antioxidants)
  • ½ cup frozen corn, thawed
  • 1 jalapeno pepper, sliced (Vitamin C, capsicum)
  • 3 cloves of garlic, minced  (C, zinc, calcium, iron, potassium, magnesium, E, K, and manganese)
  • 2 tbsp. EVOO (Mono-unsaturated fat)
  • 2 tbs. chili powder
  • 2 tsp. cumin
  • ¾ tsp, Himalayan salt-(84 trace minerals)

Directions:

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
  • Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or use cooking spray.
  • Wash and chop veggies.
  • In a small bowl, mix chili powder, cumin, Himalayan salt, oregano, smoked paprika and pepper. Wisk to combine.
  • Place all veggies into large mixing bowl and add the olive oil, garlic and spices and toss to coat.
  • Place on sheet pan and bake for 25 minutes; stirring halfway through the process.
  • To retain as much vitamin content as possible, don’t overcook.

For more from Chef Wendell visit:

ChefWendell.com

Cooking Class – eventbrite.com/e/plant-based-cooking-class-the-angel-communication-diet-tickets-224345392107?fbclid=IwAR21ObQDt9E3QvJezvMIht-WFPvw-9EmsW8EZTIrzPYh4ChEfKh-0cn6Pns

