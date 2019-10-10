Children’s book combines poetry and environmental lessons

The outdoors meets literature in this children’s book meant to inspire Hoosier children to reconnect to nature and all its beauty.

Here to tell us more are Shane Gibson, Author, “Wake Up Woods” and Melissa Christine Moran, Director of Community Programs, Nature Conservancy.

About Shane Gibson: With degrees in environmental science and elementary education from Indiana University, Shane enjoys blending his love of the outdoors, writing, and literature. He is Environmental Education Director for Sycamore Land Trust and has worked as a teacher and naturalist. Shane has envisioned his poetry in book form for many years and is thankful for this publication.

About Melissa Christine Moran: Director of Community Programs at the Nature Conservancy, where she leads outreach for Children of Indiana Nature Park, which seeks to inspire Hoosier children to reconnect to nature and learn to love their land. Melissa will be the MC for the upcoming author signing on October 15th @ 6:00pm at Kids Ink Children’s Bookstore in the Butler-Tarkington area.



You can buy the book at Kids Ink Children’s Bookstore, Indiana State Museum, and Barnes & Noble.

Book signing at Kids Ink Children’s Bookstore in the Butler-Tarkington area

To learn more, visit:

https://rubberduckypress.com/ https://indiananativeplants.org/education/wakeupwoods/ https://www.kidsinkbooks.com/event/wake-woods-celebration https://www.indianamuseum.org/