Indy Style

Christmas at the Zoo returns to Indianapolis

It’s not too late to enjoy the nation’s longest-running holiday zoo lights event. The Indianapolis Zoo’s Christmas at the Zoo continues until December 30th. The event began in 1967, making this year’s edition its 53rd year.

“We have grown every year since then,” said Carla Knapp, public relations specialist with the Indianapolis Zoo as she stood by the seal enclosure on a sun-splashed Tuesday morning.

A lot of Christmas lights have been added this year throughout the zoo grounds. As always, Santa will be joined by real reindeer. Knapp points out that many of the zoo’s inhabitants are more active in the winter than they are on the hot, summer days ahead.

Visitors won’t be forced to remain in the cold. Many of the exhibits are indoors in climate-controlled perfection.

For more information and to purchase tickets click here.