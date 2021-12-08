Indy Style

Christmas Help Program provides a week’s worth of food to those in need

This Friday, those in need will have the opportunity to receive help for the Holidays!

Richard Hunter Ministries and Martin University are partnering to provide them with a week’s worth of groceries and a turkey, and their goal is to serve at least 500 families.

Those interested are encouraged to register by calling the number: 317-347-1690 by Wednesday, December 8 at Midnight.

When you call leave your name, address, phone number and family size. Also, if you have special needs, please let them know.

Pick-up is taking place at Martin University on Friday, December 10. The address is 2186 Sherman Drive December.

When you arrive, have your ID ready and stay in your car.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY RICHARD HUNTER MINISTRIES.