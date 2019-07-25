Christmas in July: 5 reasons why you should plan your holiday party now

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Right now is the perfect time to start planning your holiday party!

Leigh Andrzejewski, Marketing Manager with Catering by Jonathan Byrd’s and 502 East Event Centre, joined Indy Style to explain why.

Here’s what Leigh had to say:

Limited weekend dates in December Time to pick a theme Save time for presents and put in orders for personalized gifts Get quotes for entertainment and vendors Explore options to save

Be sure to check out Jonathan Byrd’s blog. Be sure to follow Jonathan Byrd’s catering on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Follow 502 East Event Centre on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Segment sponsored by 502 East Event Centre