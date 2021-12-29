Indy Style

Circle City Storytellers breaks down barriers through storytelling

Circle City Storytellers is a company working to break down barriers for black people in Indianapolis.

It’s about empowerment, giving you the tools to break new ground with expert training, helping you learn the basics of brand development and opening doors for you to book paid speaking opportunities with a network of storytellers.

They not only unite local storytellers but also train them to become better.

Anthony Murdock II, founder of Circle City Storytellers, joined us today to share the benefits of becoming a member.

As a member of the Circle City Storytellers, you’ll gain access to high-definition training videos that are less than 3 minutes in length and created by industry experts, be invited to attend brand and community building events with other Black storytellers in a City near you and you’ll receive a monthly newsletter with resources on storytelling and opportunities to put your skills to work.

They currently have a campaign and docuseries called, #NaptownNarratives, featuring a collection of stories that share why Naptown is a City filled with promise & culture. Click to submit a story.

For more information visit, circlecitystorytellers.org.