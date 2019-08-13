Circus Superstar Bello Nock Shares Stories from the Big Top

World-Renowned Performed Bello Nock RETURNS to the Indiana State Fair!

Amber got a chance to catch up with the star of the show, himself, to see what makes this show different than prior years and the much-anticipated question – just HOW does Bello get his hair to stand up like that? We find out!

Indiana State Fair – Circus:

Located on the north side of the Fairgrounds, there will be 3 FREE shows per day showcasing a variety of world-famous performers, including Bello Nock, the International Circus Superstar! This will be a spectacular experience you won’t want to miss!

Daily: 1PM, 4PM, 7PM

Cost: FREE with paid State Fair Admission

Seating: First Come, First Serve

NEW! Skip the line and guarantee you and your family get seats with a $5 Fastpass – available for purchase daily at the circus tent

Bello Nock has been featured in the Guinness Book of World Records for his nail-biting high wire walk over a cruise ship. Nock brings his unique blend of endearing comedy and jaw-dropping daredevil stunts that makes him one of the most exciting live performers in the world today!

