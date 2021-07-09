Indy Style

CJ Ramone of 80’s punk rock group the Ramones to visit PopCon 2021 as celebrity guest

This weekend Popcon celebrates everything pop culture, and today we got to chat with one of the events celebrity guests, CJ Ramone of famous punk rock band, the Ramones. Here’s more about him and the convention:

PopCon is a popular culture and comic convention coming to the Indiana Convention Center July 9-11, 2021 for its eighth annual event. The convention has reserved over 150,000 square feet of event space for thousands of attendees and vendors, creators and game developers for the three-day convention that generates millions in Central Indiana positive economic impact.

The convention will have celebrity guests, anime, costuming, fantasy, film festival, sci-fi, TV, and video gaming programming.

PopCon is excited to announce musical stars Richie Ramone and bassist CJ Ramone are coming to PopCon 2021 from the powerhouse punk band The Ramones.

The band is credited as being one of the first, if not the first Punk Rock band to hit the scene. They inspired musicians far and wide to ditch the traditional sound and break out into what became the 80s punk scene.

CJ Ramone was the bassist for the Ramones from 1989 until their retirement in 1996. CJ replaced original bassist Dee Dee Ramone and was credited by founding members Johnny and Joey, as bringing new life to the band. CJ sang back up, penned several songs and sang lead on some of their most popular songs from their final albums.

As the Ramones youngest member, he helped to reenergize the bands live shows, and brought a breath of fresh air to band. He played on a total of Eight Ramones albums. Prior to joining the Ramones, CJ was in the United States Marines and also played and recorded in a band called Guitar Pete’s Axe Attack.

Since the retirement of the Ramones, CJ has written and released four records (Reconquista, Last Chance to Dance, American Beauty, and The Holy Spell) on the Fat Wreck Chords label, and toured the world for each. He announced his retirement from touring in 2019, but was soon tapped by punk rock super group Me First and the Gimme Gimme’s, to take over the bass position, with plans for a US tour this summer/fall.

CJ Ramone was the bassist for the Ramones from 1989 until their retirement in 1996. CJ replaced original bassist Dee Dee Ramone and was credited by founding members Johnny and Joey, as bringing new life to the band. CJ sang back up, penned several songs and sang lead on some of their most popular songs from their final albums.

For more information visit, PopCon.US.