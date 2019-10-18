Classic toy store hosts exclusive Steiff event



Oktoberfest means celebrating all things German, and the crew at Kits & Kaboodle loves all things STEIFF!

Teneen Dobbs, Owner, Kits & Kaboodle Classic Toys, tells us more about an upcoming event:

What is Steiff? oldest and most exclusive brand of plush toys and collectibles / intricate airbrushing and hand finishing

Margarete Steiff started company over a century ago and believes “only the best is good enough for our children”

What Makes the Brand So Special?

Steiff invested th Teddy bear in 1902

-Both vintage and new Steiff items are considered highly collectibles and a good investment

-All Steiff plush animals are rigorously tested to ensure their safety

-Steiff items are passed from generation to generation as family heirlooms.

Steiff pieces have been visible on Antiques Roadshow & other TV shows and motion pictures.

Marketplace factors:

-Brand is often associated with Mercedes, Jaguar, Harrods, Harrods, and Lindt chocolates

Each collectible item comes with a button in the ear & a numbered certificate which adds value and exclusivity to the piece.

Steiff has two distinct lines of business

A. Collectibles: Animals made from mohair, alpaca, cotton velvet and most have a white ear tag indicating that the piece is limited edition.

B. Toys: A soft plush line of toys and novelties that are made from cuddly soft plush and most are fully washable and perfect for playpens and strollers.

Steiff Event – Thursday Oct. 24th from 10am-9pm

To learn more, visit:

www.kitsandkaboodletoys.com

Facebook: Kits & Kaboodle Classic Toys

Instagram: kitsandkaboodle