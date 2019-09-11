Clothing with a conscious: Cowpokes partners with brands that support veterans and first responders

Grab your sneakers and your canine companions, and come on out for the 11th Annual Woofstock Survivor 5K Dog Walk!

Megan Bousely, Marketing Communications Specialist, tells us how YOUR participation helps cover the cost of all life-saving and emergency care for thousands of animals every year.

11th Annual Woofstock Survivor 5K Dog WalkEvery animal deserves a chance to live, love and be loved. We invite you to be a part of our mission and give back to the animals who give us so much! Leashed dogs welcome and ALL proceeds benefit the Humane Society for Hamilton County.