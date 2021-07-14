Indy Style

Coburn Place kids host lemonade stand raising money for back-to-school shoes, more

Kids just want to be kids, and they shouldn’t have to be adults too soon. This was part of the great message we got from Erin Wuertz, community engagement manager and Emily Shrock, board member for Coburn Place this morning as they filled us in on their upcoming fundraiser. Thomas Hartman, experience manager at Hotel Tango was also there making the delicious “Watermelon- and Guava-Infused Spiked Lemonade.”

Coburn Place’s popular Lemonade Stand fundraiser is back in person this year. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, July 16, visit a stand at one of two public locations for a glass of ice-cold lemonade to support the children of survivors of domestic abuse.

This fundraiser ensures the kids start the school year with brand-new shoes, new socks, new clothes and new uniforms. The proceeds from the Lemonade Stand also set them up for success at school, helping with art and school supplies, activities, field trip fees, movie passes for good grades, and much-needed mobile hot spots. Coburn Place serves more than 600 children every year.

The Lemonade Stands will be at Coburn Place at 604 E. 38th St. and Christ Church Cathedral on Monument Circle. The Virtual Lemonade Stand is taking donations from July 1 through July 16 at coburnplace.org/lemons.

“We’re excited for the in-person stands this year and have set our goal at $25,000,” says Coburn Place Interim CEO Marilyn Kuhn. “Most of us remember how exciting it was to pick out new things for the school year, and we want these kids to have that experience, too.”

The children are involved by “leading” teams of grown-ups in a friendly fundraising competition. They designed logos and created names for their teams’ virtual stands. The winner gets to choose the cookies for the post-fundraiser celebration. They’ll also be drumming up business at the Coburn Place location.

In conjunction with the Lemonade Stand, Hotel Tango in Fletcher Place is presenting a Spiked Lemonade Stand on Friday, July 16, from 5 to 8 p.m. Coburn Place receives 20% of the bar sales for this event featuring specialty lemonade-inspired drinks – including a refreshing mocktail.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY COBURN PLACE.