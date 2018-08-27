Indy Style

Colorful bridal options at McGee Jewelers

If you’re looking for a unique bridal set, add some colored gemstones from McGee Jewelers.  A bright ruby or colored diamond center, a rich sapphire or any favorite colored stone used to accent, will set your bridal apart from the rest. 

McGee Jewelers is located in Greenwood at 880 U.S. 31 N, across from the Greenwood Park Mall. 

Mention "McGee Monday" on your next visit, and receive 20% off your purchase! 

Go to www.mcgeejewelers.com for more info.

