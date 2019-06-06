Comedian hosts laughs and cocktails for a good cause

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- He always brings the laughs, and he'll be using his talents to raise money for a non-profit!

Comedian Brent Terhune previews Cocktails & Chemo AND Comedy, which takes place on Saturday, June 15 at the Old National Centre from 7 - 10 p.m.

This is Cocktails & Chemo's largest fundraiser of the year, which started in 2011 and sends care packages to caregivers and provides grants to those in a financial pinch due to a loved one's illness.

Get tickets and more information at www.brentcomedy.com.

