Comedian “Kountry” Wayne Colley Shares Laughs on Indy Style

Since his first Facebook post five years ago went viral, Comedian “Kountry” Wayne Colley has amassed MILLIONS of followers across Facebook and Instagram.

That video eventually helped launch his standup career, and he’s set to entertain the Indy audience at Helium Comedy Club.

Before he does though, he stops by our Indy Style studios!

Show Information:

Dates: Thursday, September 5 – Saturday, September 7, 2019

Location: Helium Comedy Club, 10 W Georgia Street, Indianapolis, IN 46225

Showtimes: 8:00PM (Thu) 7:30PM & 10:00PM (Fri & Sat)

For more info on Kountry Wayne, please visit:

Website: www.kountrywayne.com

Instagram: instagram.com/kountrywayne

Facebook: facebook.com/KingKountryWayne

About “Kountry” Wayne Colley:

• “Kountry” Wayne Colley is performing at Helium Comedy Club in Indianapolis, IN on Thursday, September 5 – Saturday, September 7, 2019

• Wayne is currently touring across North America as part of his 2019 Drip Tour

• His standup features cutting edge, yet curse-free material

• Interesting Fact about Kountry Wayne: He is the proud father of nine kids.

• Interesting Fact about Kountry Wayne: Committed to a healthy lifestyle, Wayne follows a strict vegan diet and doesn’t drink alcohol