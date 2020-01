Comedian Tim Cavanagh sings for us before his performance in Zionsville





Did you know? Before his comedy career, Tim Cavanagh taught religion at an all-girls Catholic High School. True Story.

On today’s Indy Style, Tim performs, “I Hate Going Back to School,” before his Comedy Benefit Show Friday Night for the Zionsville H.S. Band program.

—Website: www.timcav.com

—Facebook: /tim.cavanagh.52

–Twitter: @TimCavanagh