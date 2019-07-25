Cooking up German classics with Schnitzelbank

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authentic German cuisine and atmosphere can be found at Schnitzelbank Restaurant in Jasper.

Chef Rex prepares and explains Potato Pancakes and Beef Rolladen and shows off many other classic dishes.

Co-owner Alan Hanselman Pfaffenweiller showed off wines from Jasper’s sister City. These wines can only be found in Jasper. They are sold nowhere else in the United States!

Be sure to check out the 41st annual Strassenfest. This fest is held annually and in conjunction with this, we at the Schnitzelbank host an amazing German Buffet, with all the sides including our famous Salad Bar.

The fest runs from August 1-4.