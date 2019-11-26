Cooking with festive Coke and Sprite flavors

We challenged Fireman Tim to come up with a couple of simple recipes using the new Holiday Coca-Cola flavors, Cinnamon Coke and Winter Spiced Cranberry Sprite, and he surpassed our greatest expectations with these festive foods and drinks!
Cinnamon Coke Ham
Ingredients:
- Spiral cut ham
- 1 liter Cinnamon Coke
- 1 can of pineapple slices
- 1 jar of maraschino cherries
- Honey
- 2-3 cups of brown sugar
- Cinnamon sticks
Directions:
- Pour 1 liter of Cinnamon Coke over a honey spiral-cut ham.
- Pour pineapple juice from canned pineapple slices over the ham.
- Coat the ham with maple syrup and honey.
- Pack brown sugar around the ham until fully covered.
- Place pineapple rings and maraschino cherries on the sugared ham.
- Set oven to 350 degrees. Bake for three hours, basting every 30 minutes with Cinnamon Coke.
- Add cinnamon sticks to taste.
Winter Spiced Cranberry Sprite Soda Bread
Ingredients:
- 3 cups self rising flour
- ¼ cup of melted butter
- 1 teaspoon dry active yeast
- 12 ounces Winter-Spiced Cranberry Sprite
- 2 heaping cups of cooked cranberries
Directions:
Pour butter and Sprite into a mixing bowl.
Sift in flour and yeast.
Knead and roll the dough.
As you roll the dough, add in cranberries.
Mix.
Take contents of bowl and place into greased pan.
Bake in oven at 375 degrees for 35 to 45 minutes.
Cinnamon Coke Soda Bread
Ingredients:
- 3 cups self rising flour
- ¼ cup of melted butter
- 1 teaspoon dry active yeast
- 12 ounces Cinnamon Coke
- Sprinkle of cinnamon and sugar
- 1 glug of maple syrup
Directions:
- Pour butter and Coke into a mixing bowl.
- Sift in flour and yeast.
- Knead and roll the dough.
- As you roll the dough, add glug of maple syrup, cinnamon and sugar.
- Mix.
- Take contents of bowl and place into greased pan.
- Sprinkle with additional cinnamon and sugar.
- Bake in oven at 375 degrees for 35 to 45 minutes.
Turkey
Ingredients:
- 1 Can cinnamon coke
- 1 Turkey
- 1 Stick of butter, sliced
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Garlic Powder to taste
- Paprika to taste
Directions:
- Place the cinnamon coke into a beer-can chicken holder.
- Place the turkey onto a bird can holder.
- Place butter around the bird just under its skin.
- Rub the balance of the ingredients onto the skin.
- Cover with foil and bake 15 minutes per pound at 350 degrees.
- Glaze with BBQ sauce the last thirty minutes of baking.
Winter Spiced Cranberry Sprite BBQ Sauce
Ingredients:
- 1 Can of cranberry sauce
- 8 ounces of Winter Spiced Cranberry Sprite
- 1 cup ketchup
- 1/8 cup of Worcestershire Sauce
- ¼ Cup Red Wine Vinegar
- A couple shots of yellow mustard
- Salt and Pepper to taste
- Pinch of Red Pepper Flakes
- 1 teaspoon Vinegar
- 1 teaspoon Garlic Powder
Directions:
- Mix all ingredients in a sauce pan.
- Bring to a boil and let simmer until thick.
Cinnamon Coke float with pumpkin pie ice cream
Ingredients:
- Pumpkin Ice Cream
- Cinnamon Coke
Winter Spiced Cranberry Sprite and Sherbet Cocktail
Ingredients:
- 1 shot of vodka
- 1 scoop of Sherbet
- 4 fingers of Winter Spiced Cranberry Sprite
Directions:
- Place all ingredients in a rocks glass.
- Enjoy.
Cinnamon Colorado bulldog with Cinnamon Coke
Ingredients:
- 1 shot vodka
- ¾ shot of coffee liquor
- 2 fingers of Cinnamon Coke
- ½ shot of cream
Directions:
- Pour all ingredients over ice.
- Mix with a cinnamon stick.
Find out more about Coca-Cola’s Holiday flavors at these websites: https://www.sprite.com/ and https://us.coca-cola.com/cinnamon/