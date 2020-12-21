Cool Revolution PJ’s will change the way you sleep!

Say GOODNIGHT to those night sweats!

On today’s Indy Style, Laura Mussall, co-founder of CoolRevolution, introduces us to an innovative version of PJ’s, along with a few new products!

New products:

NEW! Cooling Bamboo Headbands

It’s not only bodies sweating at night, many of CoolRevoltuion’s customers complain of their head and neck sweating causing hot and sweaty hair. So, CoolRevolution created the cooling headband new for the holidays. This six-inch wide headband helps wick away unwanted moisture and is made of the same cooling bamboo fabric as their bamboo pajamas. They are available in black, red and twilight blue, and are $12 each.

NEW! Cooling and comfortable face masks

CoolRevolution is now offering breathable, cooling face masks. Made of the same bamboo fabric as their pajamas, these reusable face masks are not only breathable, but temperature-regulating. Plus, instead of elastic straps, the entire mask is made of their signature bamboo material, which is softer around the ears. The masks are pleated which make them easy to adjust the fit and are machine washable. They are available in black, red and twilight blue. Each mask is $9.99 or buy one, get the second one for half price.

CoolRevolution expands color offerings

Kick off the holidays in festive new red PJ t-shirts, pants and nightshirts.

CoolRevolution PJs are now available in twilight blue, black, gray, mauve and red.

Background on Laura and her company:

Laura Musall had her first bout with night sweats in March 2018. Like most women, she turned to her friends for sympathy, support and answers. Angst over night sweats turned into frustration with the fashion industry, which serves up plenty of cooling clothing and sleepwear options for men, but virtually none for women, especially for women who wear a size larger than 14 (approximately 67 percent of the female population). Knowing she couldn’t do this alone, Musall teamed up with long-time friend Mindy Ford to design sleepwear to help women with night sweats. In January 2019, they co-founded CoolRevolution.

While the two do not have experience in the fashion industry, they do have a lot of experience with the trials and tribulations of perimenopause, including hot flashes and night sweats and finding clothes that are comfortable, fashionable and moisture-wicking. The two set out to design PJs that fit women’s aging bodies and made of fabric that is soft, stretchy, and so luxurious you’ll often find them (and their customers) wearing PJs wherever they go!

Laura Musall, 54, is a residential Realtor and former journalist. She and her husband of 32 years, Mike live in Fishers, Ind. They have two children and two grandchildren.

Mindy Ford, 52, is director of operations at Well Done Marketing in Indianapolis and has more than 25 years of experience in marketing, communications and more than a decade of experience in business operations. She and her husband of 29 years, David, live in Lebanon, Ind. and have three grown children.

Website: coolrevolutionpjs.com